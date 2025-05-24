PharVision Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,093 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 2,650.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.
SandRidge Energy Price Performance
SandRidge Energy stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $353.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.84.
SandRidge Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is 25.14%.
SandRidge Energy Company Profile
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
