PharVision Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,093 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 2,650.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

SandRidge Energy stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $353.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.84.

SandRidge Energy Announces Dividend

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.32 million. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 7.92%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.