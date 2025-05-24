Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Shares Acquired by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pearson by 244.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pearson by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pearson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 154,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Pearson by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 13,499 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. Pearson plc has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

Pearson Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 46.81%.

PSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares set a $18.00 target price on Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Pearson Profile

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

