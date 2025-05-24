Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. Acquires 8,750 Shares of Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP) Stock

Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 8,750 shares of Millrose Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.36 per share, for a total transaction of $248,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,667.60. This represents a 154.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Millrose Properties Price Performance
Millrose Properties stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.45.
Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter.
Millrose Properties Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Millrose Properties
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRP. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,156,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Millrose Properties during the first quarter worth $210,988,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in Millrose Properties in the first quarter valued at $209,111,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $84,773,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $75,729,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on MRP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Millrose Properties from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Millrose Properties in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Millrose Properties Company Profile
Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.
