Patrick D. Swindle Sells 23,000 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $514,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,095.70. This trade represents a 8.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CoreCivic Stock Down 1.3%

CXW stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in CoreCivic by 312.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 139,631 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in CoreCivic by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,513,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,893,000 after acquiring an additional 154,426 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,582,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Noble Financial raised CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

