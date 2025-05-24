Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,854,000 after buying an additional 2,466,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $560,918,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,497,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,694,000 after purchasing an additional 907,266 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,619,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $271.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.00. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $275.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 target price on Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.42.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

