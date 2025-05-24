Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 507 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,585,273,000 after purchasing an additional 271,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,773,000 after purchasing an additional 144,217 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,325,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,430,000 after purchasing an additional 137,134 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,688 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,903,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $595.09 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $648.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $550.20 and its 200-day moving average is $594.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.24.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.