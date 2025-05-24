Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $543,000 Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SONY. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Sony Group by 379.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,995,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,232,000 after acquiring an additional 80,724,932 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 393.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 52,771,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083,842 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 425.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,783,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sony Group by 377.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,804,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,713,000 after buying an additional 18,821,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Sony Group by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 10,320,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,382,000 after buying an additional 8,157,776 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sony Group Stock Performance
NYSE SONY opened at $25.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $154.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.97. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $26.08.
Sony Group Profile
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.
