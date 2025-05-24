Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $543,000 Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SONY. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Sony Group by 379.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,995,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,232,000 after acquiring an additional 80,724,932 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 393.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 52,771,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083,842 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 425.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,783,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sony Group by 377.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,804,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,713,000 after buying an additional 18,821,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Sony Group by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 10,320,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,382,000 after buying an additional 8,157,776 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE SONY opened at $25.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $154.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.97. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $26.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SONY shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

