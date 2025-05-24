Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $397,000 Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.21. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $131,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,051.46. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $90,785.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,408.36. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,154 shares of company stock worth $328,840 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, April 14th. Cfra Research raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus set a $63.00 price target on Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

