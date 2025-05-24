Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,980,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 219,846 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $22,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,684,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $7,981,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth $5,764,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,777,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,896,000 after acquiring an additional 461,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 832,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 414,135 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Ladder Capital stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 38.96 and a current ratio of 38.96. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $12.48.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.20%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Articles

