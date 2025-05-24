North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 548 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 43,567 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $2,474,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,325,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,898,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 284.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 16,308 shares in the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE NIC opened at $122.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.76. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.01 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nicolet Bankshares Increases Dividend

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.08 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $401,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,492,910.44. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $717,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,583.60. This trade represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,618. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NIC

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.