Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,339 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of MPW stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPW. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

View Our Latest Report on MPW

About Medical Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.