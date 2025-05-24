Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,600 Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 111,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $6,569,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

