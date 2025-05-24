Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,048,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 726,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after buying an additional 205,608 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE BTA opened at $9.00 on Friday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $11.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.