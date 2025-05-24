Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). In a filing disclosed on May 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Morgan Stanley stock on May 14th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 5/16/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 5/14/2025.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $126.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.92 and its 200-day moving average is $125.52. The stock has a market cap of $202.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $90.94 and a twelve month high of $142.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 43.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 800 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $95,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,403.20. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 40,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,291,800. This trade represents a 10.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,868 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,548 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

