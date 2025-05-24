Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.3%

MCO opened at $470.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $452.34 and its 200-day moving average is $473.04. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $378.71 and a 52-week high of $531.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 58.94%. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $585.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $481.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total transaction of $181,687.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,690 shares in the company, valued at $27,445,682. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

