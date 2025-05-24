Montchanin Asset Management LLC Buys 1,300 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 3.3% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE EPD opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.21. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.15%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

