Montchanin Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,000 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.42. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 134.74%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

