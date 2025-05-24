Mizuho Cuts Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $71.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $82.25 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

NYSE:EQR opened at $67.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average of $70.80. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.89. Equity Residential has a one year low of $59.41 and a one year high of $78.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $760.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.43 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 607.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

