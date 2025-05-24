Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Director Lawrence D. Kingsley Sells 500,000 Shares

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence D. Kingsley sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $8,970,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,488.78. This trade represents a 89.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 6.2%

MIR opened at $18.90 on Friday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.49 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Mirion Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Mirion Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MIR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 38.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 127,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 35,218 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 8.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 434,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,973 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the first quarter worth $152,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 122,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Finally, Bosun Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 88.4% in the first quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 25,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mirion Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.