MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). In a filing disclosed on May 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in MercadoLibre stock on May 14th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 5/16/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 5/14/2025.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 3.8%

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,507.83 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,550.00 and a 12-month high of $2,635.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,190.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,017.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,572.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MELI

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $25,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.