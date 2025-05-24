Man Group plc Sells 41,766 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,766 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.09% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after acquiring an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $795,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 304,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director James B. Nish sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $68,222.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,122.96. This trade represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $59.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.98. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.96 and a twelve month high of $81.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $290.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

