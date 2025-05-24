Man Group plc Makes New Investment in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000. Man Group plc owned 0.31% of J.Jill as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JILL. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 69,511 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 576,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after purchasing an additional 153,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Get J.Jill alerts:

J.Jill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JILL opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $245.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.60. J.Jill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $40.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

J.Jill Increases Dividend

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 71.30%. The company had revenue of $94.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from J.Jill’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. J.Jill’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JILL. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of J.Jill from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.Jill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on J.Jill

J.Jill Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.