Man Group plc Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Man Group plc decreased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,694 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in IDEX by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 23,505 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in IDEX by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 529,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,807,000 after acquiring an additional 29,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $185.00 price objective on IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.50.

IDEX Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE IEX opened at $179.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $153.36 and a one year high of $238.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.25 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.01%.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.