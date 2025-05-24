Man Group plc Acquires 44,804 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Man Group plc lifted its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 530.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,804 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,375,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,688 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,448,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,696,000 after purchasing an additional 471,526 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,993,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,809,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 948,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,846,000 after purchasing an additional 609,821 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $40.75 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $44.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $497.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

In related news, Director John Nixon sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $298,241.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,582.86. The trade was a 17.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 178,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $6,877,802.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,770,000.19. The trade was a 30.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,846 shares of company stock worth $14,079,615 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

