Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,935,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,382 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $185,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $99.01 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $115.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 90.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45.

In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $446,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,842.85. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $695,027.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,433,820.30. This trade represents a 13.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

