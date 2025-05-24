Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $348.67 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,800,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452,832 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $348,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 331.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NTR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nutrien to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

NTR stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $59.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 203.74%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

