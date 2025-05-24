Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Raymond James

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRG. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,070.35, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.61.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $221.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,542.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

