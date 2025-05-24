Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Shares Up 29.4% – Should You Buy?

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) shot up 29.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,888 ($25.56) and last traded at GBX 1,797 ($24.33). 4,429,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 2,754,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,389 ($18.80).
Johnson Matthey Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,307.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,377.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.73.
Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 149.20 ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Matthey had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 0.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Matthey PLC will post 173.4112903 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at Johnson Matthey
In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Liam Condon bought 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,200 ($16.24) per share, for a total transaction of £360 ($487.34). Insiders purchased a total of 75 shares of company stock valued at $99,927 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
