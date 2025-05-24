Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Shares Up 29.4% – Should You Buy?

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) shot up 29.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,888 ($25.56) and last traded at GBX 1,797 ($24.33). 4,429,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 2,754,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,389 ($18.80).

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,307.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,377.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.73.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 149.20 ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Matthey had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 0.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Matthey PLC will post 173.4112903 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Johnson Matthey

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a GBX 32 ($0.43) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is 130.84%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Liam Condon bought 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,200 ($16.24) per share, for a total transaction of £360 ($487.34). Insiders purchased a total of 75 shares of company stock valued at $99,927 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

