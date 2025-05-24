Jefferies Financial Group Lowers J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Price Target to $26.00

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

J.Jill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58. J.Jill has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $94.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.33 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 71.30% and a net margin of 6.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.Jill will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.Jill Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from J.Jill’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. J.Jill’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.Jill

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 931,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,191,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

