Jayme Mendal Sells 14,360 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CEO Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $338,034.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,927.46. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jayme Mendal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 21st, Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $306,729.60.

On Thursday, March 20th, Jayme Mendal sold 65,117 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,827,834.19.

EverQuote Stock Down 0.3%

EverQuote stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $807.01 million, a P/E ratio of 66.44 and a beta of 0.45. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $30.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,311,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in EverQuote during the first quarter worth about $15,363,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $11,618,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,621,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 2,301.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 461,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 441,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

