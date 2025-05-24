iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 479.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $186.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $200.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

