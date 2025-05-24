Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Sells 3,936 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 3,936 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total value of $495,817.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,755 shares in the company, valued at $45,822,217.35. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $123.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $133.49. The company has a market cap of $289.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 649.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

