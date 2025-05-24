Insider Selling: Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) Director Sells $2,872,787.85 in Stock

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) Director Daniel George Tolhurst sold 1,981,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $2,872,787.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,095,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,175.35. The trade was a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel George Tolhurst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Daniel George Tolhurst sold 8,139 shares of Gryphon Digital Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $10,580.70.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Daniel George Tolhurst sold 474,339 shares of Gryphon Digital Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $616,640.70.

On Friday, May 16th, Daniel George Tolhurst sold 329,257 shares of Gryphon Digital Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $441,204.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRYP opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43. Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.93.

Gryphon Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:GRYP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gryphon Digital Mining stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 390,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.56% of Gryphon Digital Mining as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

