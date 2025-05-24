Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

INVZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.22 price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.31.

Shares of Innoviz Technologies stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a market cap of $172.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.84. Innoviz Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.14.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 321.53% and a negative return on equity of 87.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 38.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,936,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 280,769 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 499.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 58,343 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 218,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

