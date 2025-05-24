Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Immutep Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Immutep stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. Immutep has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 18.25, a current ratio of 18.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immutep

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Immutep during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Immutep during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Immutep during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Immutep by 14.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Immutep during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Immutep

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

