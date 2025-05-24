Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,985 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,931 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 304,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,461 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 109,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 80,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOC stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 7.05%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 305.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 11,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $200,438.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 201,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,937.84. This represents a 5.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Thomas acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 813,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,514,017.44. This trade represents a 0.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,987 shares of company stock worth $422,141. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

