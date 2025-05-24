GTS Securities LLC Invests $1.38 Million in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 3,789.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SBIO opened at $28.67 on Friday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $42.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Profile

The ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Medical Breakthroughs index. The fund tracks, a market-cap weighted index comprising US-listed biotech companies with one or more drugs currently in either Phase II or Phase III FDA clinical trials. SBIO was launched on Dec 31, 2014 and is managed by ALPS.

