Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Greenidge Generation Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GREE opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Greenidge Generation has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41.
Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Greenidge Generation in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Greenidge Generation in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Greenidge Generation in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
About Greenidge Generation
Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers.
