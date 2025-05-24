GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Purchases Shares of 122,586 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,032,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $1,707,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,026,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $70.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.