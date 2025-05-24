Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Takes $70,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $395.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.00.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:SHW opened at $352.78 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $282.09 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $342.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.87. The company has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,009.50. This represents a 34.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

