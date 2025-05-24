Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Chad A. Teply sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $1,467,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,511,890.08. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 8,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $511,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,492.50. This represents a 28.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,278. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.66. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

