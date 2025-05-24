Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Makes New $128,000 Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,632,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 181,073 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,214,000 after acquiring an additional 427,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,144,000 after acquiring an additional 34,992 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,229,000 after acquiring an additional 294,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,307,000 after acquiring an additional 91,229 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $28,005,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,484,262.90. The trade was a 25.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total transaction of $214,414.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,702. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,169 shares of company stock valued at $28,520,995 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $304.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $324.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.09. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.32 and a 12-month high of $365.23.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $376.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $331.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $339.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.38.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

