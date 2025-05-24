Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Invests $58,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 892.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,724,498,000 after purchasing an additional 108,619,564 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1,032.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,891,453,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496,689 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 950.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,495,128,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 907.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,610,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $1,661,672,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $81.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.73. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.63%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

