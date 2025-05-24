Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 368 Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 368 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,845,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,506.50. The trade was a 39.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,623,585.64. This trade represents a 6.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,851,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD stock opened at $210.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $216.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.11.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $883.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.61 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

