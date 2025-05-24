Formidable Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. The trade was a 83.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker purchased 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.66 per share, with a total value of $752,547.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,448.28. This represents a 94.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,230 shares of company stock valued at $8,903,734. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $96.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.04. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.99 and a 52 week high of $116.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 50.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. TD Cowen downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.13.

View Our Latest Report on Church & Dwight

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.