Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $93.37 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The stock has a market cap of $104.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,482.42. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $192,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,320. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,808 shares of company stock worth $1,858,424 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.48.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

