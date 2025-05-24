Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $605,000 Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 155.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.74.

NYSE CMG opened at $50.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

