Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,086,508,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of PayPal by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,924,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,823,000 after buying an additional 9,313,783 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of PayPal by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,804,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $666,100,000 after buying an additional 5,772,198 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,233,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,923,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,615,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,582 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.16. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Arete Research set a $81.00 price target on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.68.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

