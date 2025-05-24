EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on EYPT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of EYPT opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $390.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.58. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 226.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. Equities research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 13,246.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

