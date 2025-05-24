Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $200.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $201.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.88.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $225.97 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $131.37 and a 12-month high of $228.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.44 and a 200 day moving average of $174.85.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

